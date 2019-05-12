This composite shows Uighur activist Ferkat Jawdat in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 28, 2019. His mother Minaiwaier Tuersun is pictured on the right shortly before she was detained in Xinjiang, China, in early 2018.Credit: Courtesy of Ferkat Jawdat
House bill gives Uighurs 'at least some hope', Uighur activist says
  • Thu, 12/05/2019 - 21:58
PRI

The World
December 04, 2019 · 5:00 PM EST
By The World staff

The US House of Representatives passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act on Tuesday. It demands that the White House take a tougher stance opposing the mass detention of ethnic Uighurs in western China. And it calls for additional sanctions on Beijing over the forced detentions of up to 2 million Uighurs, most of whom are Muslim, in "re-education" camps. The bill now goes before the Senate.

In response, China's government is lashing out at the US. China's Foreign Ministry says the legislation "wantonly smeared China's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts."

Uighur activists disagree. Among them is Ferkat Jawdat. He's a Uighur American who lives and works as a software engineer in Virginia.

