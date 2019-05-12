House bill gives Uighurs 'at least some hope', Uighur activist says

The World

December 04, 2019 · 5:00 PM EST

By The World staff

The US House of Representatives passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act on Tuesday. It demands that the White House take a tougher stance opposing the mass detention of ethnic Uighurs in western China. And it calls for additional sanctions on Beijing over the forced detentions of up to 2 million Uighurs, most of whom are Muslim, in "re-education" camps. The bill now goes before the Senate.

In response, China's government is lashing out at the US. China's Foreign Ministry says the legislation "wantonly smeared China's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts."

Uighur activists disagree. Among them is Ferkat Jawdat. He's a Uighur American who lives and works as a software engineer in Virginia.

