'I just couldn't sleep': Uighur activist calls for China to stop targeting minorities

November 18, 2019 · 7:30 PM EST



By The World staff

For years, the Chinese government has been detaining hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in so-called "re-education camps" in far-western China.

This was widely known. But this weekend, leaked documents obtained by The New York Times showed the chilling details of the policy in what the Times called "one of the most significant leaks of government papers from inside China’s ruling Communist Party in decades."

